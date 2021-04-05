ju

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

TWO days after one Mr William Aduwoma was rescued from the clutches of kidnappers at a bush in the Arhade community, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, the police in the state command have arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in his abduction.

Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe who disclosed this in a statement, said Aduwoma was rescued unhurt “after the suspects abandoned him and ran away due to the pressure from the police.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta state, ordered that those suspects must be arrested, so they can be made to face the law. The Divisional Police Officer, Ozoro Division also did not relent.”

The statement said four suspects were arrested in their various hideouts in the Aradhe community and Iyeriri Quarters, Ozoro.

“They have all confessed to being members of the gang that kidnap the said William Aduwoma who was earlier rescued by the police. Infinix Phone, car key, belonging to the victim were recovered from them. Also, daggers and charms were recovered from them.

“Effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing members of the gang, and in no time, they will be arrested and brought to book,” the statement said.

