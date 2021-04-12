The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested eight suspects over kidnapping along Shengwu-Tunga Maje, Gwagwalada, Kabusa Village and Durumi axis of Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Yusuf said three of the suspects were linked to the kidnap attempt on the Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Gwagwalada Branch, Mr David Aigbefoh.

She said the suspects were arrested during a co-ordinated intelligence operation on April 8, by Police operatives from the command’s anti-kidnapping squad.

According to her, the suspects were arrested at Shengwu Mountain, on the border between FCT and Niger.

She noted that the suspects had provided useful information on the activities of their syndicate.

Similarly, the command said it had arrested members of other kidnap syndicates operating along Gwagwalada and Kabusa Village axis of the FCT.

Yusuf said the suspects were identified by their victims and confessed to terrorising the areas.

She further said the command had also arrested a suspect for staging his own kidnap along Durumi axis.

The PPRO said the suspect had confessed to conniving with his ‘abductors’ to defraud his sister of five million naira ransom.

Yusuf said exhibits recovered from all the suspects were three dane guns, seven cutlasses, one black coloured Honda Accord, four mobile phones and other items.

She noted that efforts were being intensified by the police to arrest other members of the syndicates at large, adding that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The PPRO called on FCT residents, particularly, parents and guardians to prevail upon their wards to desist from engaging in criminality.

She also urged residents to report all suspicious movements, call emergency or send distress signals to the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Yusuf added that the conduct of police officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Police arrest 8 suspects over kidnapping in FCT appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...