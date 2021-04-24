Police operatives in Akure, the Ondo State capital, have arrested four people for allegedly stripping a female police officer naked.

The incident started when the said female officer, Inspector Bosede Ajayi, and her team of operatives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), were sent to invite a suspect in respect of a case of malicious damage and threat to life.

However, when the team got to the suspects, they were attacked and the female officer was stripped naked on the orders of the gang leader, one Oladele Samuel.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami, confirmed that the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at about 10:00hours.

Salami said:

“A team of policemen from State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department was sent to invite a suspect in respect of a case of malicious damage and threat to life.

“On getting to the scene, the police team was attacked by some hoodlums, and Inspector Ajayi Bosede (the female officer) was badly humiliated, manhandled, and stripped naked on the order of one Oladele Samuel, the gang leader.

“Oladele Samuel practically inflicted injuries on the said policewoman and promised to kill anyone who dared him.

“W/Inspector Bosede Ajayi in the process lost her warrant card, a bunch of keys and a wallet containing eighty thousand naira (₦80,000.00) cash”

Like this: Like Loading...