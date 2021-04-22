Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have arrested nine notorious armed robbers who have been terrorizing parts of the state. The suspects were arrested with arms and ammunition, as well as stolen vehicles.

Making the disclosure in a statement, the spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the notorious robbers were arrested at Bida Local Government Area, Farm Centre, and the Tunga area of Chanchaga LGA of the state.

Abiodun said the suspects were arrested upon receipt of robbery complaints, a development that led to their arrest at different locations in Minna, Bida, Abuja and Sokoto States respectively.

“The Command recorded incidences of robbery attacks in the following areas; Bida on 14/03/2021, Farm Center Minna on 05/04/2021 and Niteco Tunga on 07/04/2021 in which people were robbed of their valuables and about six vehicles carted away,” he stated in his statement.

He gave the names of the suspects as Abdul Mohammed (a.k.a Audu Dukku) 25, of Anguwan Masa, Bosso Minna; Amos Oyerinde (a.k.a Babanla) 25, of Barkin-Sale, Minna; Yahaya Jibrin (a.k.a Chamo) 25, of Anguwan Masa Bosso Minna; Abubakar Sadiq Jibrin, 20, of Shororo road, Minna; and Mohammed Abdullahi, 37, of Suleja.

Others are Chibuzor Bernard, 28, of Suleja; Mohammed Usman, 35, of Tunga-Maje, Zuba, Abdulrahman Ali (a.k.a Bala) 33, of Barkin-Sale, Minna and William Godwin, 33, of Tunga-Maje, Zuba.

While Abdul Mohammed, Amos Oyerinde, Yahaya Jibrin, and Abubakar Sadiq confessed to have actively participated in these robberies, Moh’d Abdullahi, Chibuzor Bernard, Moh’d Usman, and Abdulrahman Ali are receivers and transporters of the vehicles.

William Godwin was arrested with a revolver pistol which was given to him by Mohammed Abdullahi and Mohammed Usman.

He said during investigation, two Toyota Corolla vehicles, one Toyota Camry, one Pontiac Vibe, one Toyota Venza vehicle, one locally-made revolver pistol, one live ammunition of AK47 rifle, and two empty shells of AK47 rifle ammunition, were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesperson noted that suspected notorious robbers will be charged to court as soon as judicial workers suspend the ongoing strike action.

