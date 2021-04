A Nollywood actor has been arrested by the police in Lagos for having sex with an underage girl. Police said 48-year-old Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha has been defiling the 14-year-old victim since she was seven years old. James was reported to the police on April 19 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya at […]

The post Police Arrest Nollywood Actor For Allegedly Defiling Minor appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

