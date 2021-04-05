Segun Agodo, a wanted serial killer cultist, was on Sunday arrested at the Odongunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos State by a police team of Police detectives, led by the DPO of the division.

Also, a senior member of Eiye Confraternity was said to have been on the run for a while since he got wind that he had been declared wanted by the police for his atrocities in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

However, he was sighted in Ikorodu today, when the DPO Sagamu Road Division and his men were on surveillance patrol around Ikorodu and he was subsequently arrested.

The suspect, fingered in many murder cases, including alleged killing of a policeman in Ikorodu, had on him at the time of his arrest, two locally-made revolver pistols, each loaded with seven and 14 rounds of cartridges, one axe, some cutlasses and assorted charms.

