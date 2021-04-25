Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, arrested two suspected ritualists with human skulls which they allegedly excavated from a graveyard in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday morning in Kaduna.

Jalige said that on April 23 at about 2130hrs, the command received a distress call through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kakuri station.

He said the DPO informed the command that some people were sighted at the Muslim graveyard at Kudenden and were suspected to be carrying out a heinous act.

The statement issued by Jalige read in part;

“On getting the report, operatives were immediately dispatched to the area where they succeeded in apprehending two persons of same address of Zaki Close, Kabala West, Kaduna.

“In possession of the said persons were a hoe and some human skulls which were recovered from them.”

Jalige said that an investigation into the incident was ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the probe is completed.

“The command is still soliciting for prompt information on any suspicious person or group to enable it to tackle the activities of the men of the underworld.”

