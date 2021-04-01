The Anambra State Police Command has beefed up security in Isuofia, the community of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who was attacked at a political gathering on Wednesday, March 31.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that three police details attached to Soludo were shot after a duel with the attackers who later carted away their arms at the Isuofia Civic Centre in Aguata Local Government Area.

According to Toochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Monday Kuryas, the Police Commissioner has visited the scene of the incident for an on the spot assessment.

Ikenga also confirmed that Emeka Ezenwunne, Anambra State Commissioner for Water and Public Utilities who was at the event was abducted by the assailants and that his whereabouts were still unknown.

“The assailants were resisted by security operatives present at the event and in the ensuing gun duel, three police operatives sustained severe gunshot injuries and were later confirmed dead in the hospital, their corpses have been deposited in the mortuary,” the police said.

“Following the incident, the attackers abducted one Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, Commissioner for Public and Utilities. One person has been arrested in connection with the act.”

“The police operatives led by the Command CP visited the scene and also visited the Former CBN Governor to reinforce the security in his house and the Community.”

