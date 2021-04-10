Breaking News

Police bust 100 at underground Paris restaurant

By
0
police-bust-100-at-underground-paris-restaurant
Views: Visits 8

Paris police fined over 100 diners late Friday at an underground restaurant flouting coronavirus restrictions and arrested its organiser, after a week of allegations that ministers attended similar rule-breaking events. Officers were “called out for an excessive noise complaint about a restaurant” and “put an end to a gathering of over 110 people,” the French […]

The post Police bust 100 at underground Paris restaurant appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Looking for the difference in Aisha Buhari

Previous article

EFCC arrests 173 suspects in Kano, recovers N149m

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News