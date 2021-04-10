Paris police fined over 100 diners late Friday at an underground restaurant flouting coronavirus restrictions and arrested its organiser, after a week of allegations that ministers attended similar rule-breaking events. Officers were “called out for an excessive noise complaint about a restaurant” and “put an end to a gathering of over 110 people,” the French […]

