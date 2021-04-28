Says University of Abuja is safe

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command has debunked the viral message in some sections of social media purporting that the ‘University of Abuja has been attacked by bandits.’

“The Command wishes to state categorically that there is no record of such incident as at 2200hrs of Tuesday 27th April 2021, hence, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the message which is not only mischievous but intended to cause tension amongst residents.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered uninterrupted patrols around schools within the FCT.

In view of the above, the Command urges residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify every information they receive to avoid causing panic amongst members of the public.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Public Relations Officers said, “Therefore, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883.

“And to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352”

