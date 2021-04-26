The Police Command in Rivers said it has launched a manhunt for gunmen who attacked its checkpoints on the Port Harcourt – Owerri Road on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the attack which occurred on Ikwerre Local Government Area stretch of the road, reportedly led to the death of some security operatives.

A source who pleaded for anonymity said that several patrol vehicles belonging to the security operatives were set ablaze by gunmen.

The Spokesman of the command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the attack in a statement in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said details of the attacks were still sketchy.

Omoni, however, did not disclose the number of casualties in the attacks.

He said: “I can confirm the attack on security personnel along the Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele – Owerri Road, and details are sketchy.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, has launched a full scale investigation into the dastardly attack with a view to arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“Meanwhile, the area is now calm with reinforced and increased joint patrols on the stretch of the road and other areas in the state by security agencies.

“So far, the state is calm and secure, and no cause for alarm,” Omoni stated.

NAN further gathered that the checkpoints attacked by gunmen included checkpoints manned by the Joint Military Task Force (JTF) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) located between Elele, Isiokpo and Omagwa communities in Rivers. (NAN)

