Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed the killing of two yet-to-be-identified men in an alleged rivalry cult clash on Ogui Road of Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the incident happened at about 12 midnight on April 26.

The police spokesman said the feuding rival cultists shot sporadically along the stretch of the ever busy Ogui Road.

He said that the police operatives had evacuated the corpses of the two suspected cultists and deposited them at a morgue for autopsy.

He, however, said that normalcy had returned to Ogui axis of the metropolis.

The police spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered a full investigation into the incident.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered a full investigation into the incident and to bring the perpetrators of the dastard act to book.

“The commissioner appeals to residents of Ogui axis of Enugu to go about their legitimate business as police operatives are on top of the situation and returned normalcy to the area’’.

A resident of the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that the shooting lasted for about 20 minutes; while it created panic among residents in the night.

The eyewitness noted, “we were highly apprehensive since we cannot understand what is going on and why the shooting should last for such a stretch of time.

“This is coupled with the already heightened security situation most of us are aware of in the country,’’ he added.

