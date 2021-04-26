The Imo State Police Command has confirmed a robbery attack on motorists in the Orji area of Owerri, which left four persons with bullet injuries.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri, saying victims of the attack had been taken to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri for treatment.

It was gathered that the incident took place near the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters on Owerri-Okigwe Road around 10.30 pm.

The hoodlums trailed an unmarked security vehicle, double-crossed it at Orji, and opened fire on the driver.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen also robbed other motorists and commuters in commercial vehicles at the same spot, adding that the robbers shot sporadically after the operation to scare away people, before making their escape.

“It was during the sporadic shooting that three more persons around area were hit by bullets,” the eyewitness said on the condition of anonymity.

The incident caused tension and panic in the area, forcing residents and passersby to run helter-skelter for their lives.

The police spokesman further debunked the report of an alleged attack on the Imo House of Assembly complex.

He described the online video, showing the assembly complex under fire, as false, in a statement made available to NAN.

According to him, the building, which was on fire in social media, was neither the state house of assembly nor any building in Imo.

