By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Bandits who invaded the Kofar Kuyambana low-cost housing estate in Zaria had it rough on Sunday night as the police, the vigilante, and other security agents who engaged them in a fierce gun duel arrested 5 of them.

Sadly, many of the bandits were able to run through the nearby bush with 2 housewives and some children.

The incident which happened around 9.30 pm on Sunday, according to a local, caused many to have a sleepless night as the gun battle resulted in a serious pandemonium, even as some families in the housing estate scampered for safety.

Unfortunately, some Islamic pupils were caught in the crossfire but were quickly moved to a Zaria hospital where they are receiving medical attention.

According to the local, the gunmen came on motorbikes and targeted the house of a Customs officer in the housing estate.

” It was around 10pm, they were shooting guns and everybody was terrified.

They forced the Customs officer’s wife and her children to follow them. They were screaming, however, they left the children but abducted their mother.”

The Local said the bandits also attacked a neighboring house and took away another elderly woman.

” Some Islamic pupils were shot during the exchange of fire but the security agents took them to a close hospital and the doctors are handling the matter.”

“Police, the security agents, and the vigilante performed wonderfully. They really tried as good fighters. We are grateful to Almighty Allah and we thank them immensely,” he said.

“They were so vicious and were able to arrest 2 bandits last night and 3 more on Monday morning,” the Local said.

There was no official reaction on the latest attack, but the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident.

