The Police in Delta have arrested 32- year-old Joshua Oghenenovo and 29-year-old Kingsley Gbeneku for alleged attempt to rob a new generation bank in Ughelli, Delta.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Delta Command, DSP Bright Dafe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Asaba.

He noted that the arrest was a major breakthrough by the command, under the watch of the Commissioner of Police (CP) Ari Mohammed, which foiled the attempt to rob the bank.

The PPRO said that Oghenenovo was the alleged robbery ring leader, while Gbeneku, a staff member of the bank, was the informant.

He said that the suspects had confessed to the crime.

He also thanked the general public who had availed the police of such valuable information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

According to Dafe, the command on Wednesday, based on intelligence, gathered that a robbery syndicate is planning to attack and rob one of the new generation banks in Ughelli.

The commissioner of police directed the Eagle Net Special Squad, headed by SP Usman Dimka to trace and fish out the criminals.

“The commander, Eagle Net squad detailed his patrol team’s leader, DSP Yunusa Danyaya, on a sting operation in one of their hideouts in a hotel in Isiokolo Town, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta.

“This led to the earlier arrest of the ring leader, Oghenenovo of Uduphori town, Patani LGA, who was caught with one pump action and 20 live cartridges.

“It was the confessional statement of Oghenenovo that led to the arrest of Gbeneku of Akwuofor Asaba, Oshimili South LGA, a staff member of the new generation bank they were intending to rob.

“Gbeneku has confessed to being their informant and had already provided the police with a clue on the modus operandi of the gang,” Dafe said.

He said efforts were on to arrest other members of the gang, while urging members of the public to avail the police of any useful information that could help to arrest them.

He said that the CP had reassured residents of his commitment to reduce crime in the state to the barest minimum by arresting criminals and commuting them to the full wrath of the law.

