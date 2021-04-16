The Police Command in Delta says it is interrogating one Obong Ebe for alleged possession of substances suspected to be cocaine in the state.

DSP Edafe Bright, acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this on Friday in a statement in Warri.

Bright said that the suspect, who is currently at the police custody, was nabbed on April 15, by operatives of the Quick Response Team of the “A division”, Warri.

He added that the team was led by CSP Tanko Mahmud, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Warri Division.

“On April 15, at about 1500hrs, the DPO, Warri Division, CSP Mahmud, mobilised Quick Response Team from ‘A’ Division, Warri, and stormed a black spot at Jeddo by Hausa Quarters.

“There one Ebe, aged 26, was arrested with 16 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine. The suspect is in custody and investigation is in progress,” he said.

Bright also said that two victims, a man and a woman, who were hit by distant stray bullets on April 15, by suspected robbers/kidnappers in Warri South were discharged from the hospital.

“On April 15, 2021 at about 2040hrs while men of ‘A’ Division Warri Patrol team were on routine patrol, they heard gun shots suspected to have been released by armed robbers/kidnappers around Odion Road junction in Warri.

“The patrol team swiftly traced the location where the gunshot was heard and as the team closed in on the hoodlums, they quickly abandoned the victims, shot sporadically and escaped into the bush.

“They abandoned one tricycle Reg. Number: DELTA EFR 060 WZ.

“One Cell phone, two expended cartridges were recovered from the scene.

“One Mr Alfred Erheren (41yrs) and Mrs Stella Maris (39yrs) who were caught up by a distant stray bullet pellets from the hoodlums were rescued and taken to the hospital, treated and discharged,” Bright said.

In view of this development, Bright said that the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, CP Ari Ali, had mandated all the DPOs in the state to sustain and improve the tempo to wipe out unwanted elements in Delta.

He said that the command was on the trail of the fleeing suspects and urged the public to provide useful information that could help the police to apprehend the hoodlums

