Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Combined operatives of Police and local hunters have been combing forest areas in Osu, Atakumosa-West local government area of Osun state as unknown gunmen kidnapped motorists in the town.

It was gathered that the abductors kidnapped their victims Saturday night along the Akure-Ilesa expressway around 7:40 pm.

Findings showed that the kidnappers had also reached the family of one of the victims demanding ransom for his release.

A resident of Osu, Faboro Adewale disclosed that the gunmen shot sporadically into the air to force the vehicle to stop before abducting three of the passengers.

Confirming the incident on Monday, Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said she is only aware of one kidnapped person.

According to her, one Okunade Rebecca reported that her husband, who boarded a vehicle from Akure called to inform her that he has been abducted by gunmen.

“One Okunade Rebecca of Panada Ikire reported at osu Divisional Headquarters that on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at about 7:40 pm, she received a phone call from her husband, Okunade Yinka that he bordered a commercial bus from Akure.

On reaching Osu/Ife express road by Akere junction, unknown gunmen stopped their vehicle and he was kidnapped.

“A combined operatives of police and local hunter have commenced intensive manhunt to rescue the victim unhurt,” she said.

