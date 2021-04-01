Coming less than 24 hours after a masked gang attacked Charles Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at a town hall meeting in Osuofia community in Anambra State, the police have said they have arrested one suspect in connection with the attack.

It would be recalled that the gunmen who attempted the assassination killed three policemen attached to the former CBN governor and took their rifles away.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by Ikenga Tochukwum, the police spokesperson in the state. The statement, however, did not provide details of the arrested suspect.

The statement noted that the Commissioner of Police, Bala Kuryas, led a team of security operatives for an on-the-spot assessment at the site of the incident and arrested one person in connection with the act.

Tochukwu added that the Police boss also visited Prof. Soludo, who is a governorship aspirant in the State, to reinforce the security apparatus in his residence and the community at large.

”The CP while condemning the act, commiserates with the family and friends of the officers who paid the supreme price, ordered the immediate launch of a tacit investigation to unravel the mystery behind the incidence, as well as to bring perpetrators of the barbaric act to book, ”the statement read in part

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attempt on Soludo’s life, the police also confirmed that the assailants abducted Emeka Ezenwanne, the Anambra State Commissioner for Public and Utilities.

During the hunt for the assailants, the police spokesperson said they had nabbed an unnamed person on suspicion of involvement in the attack and the murder of the three officers.

Like this: Like Loading...