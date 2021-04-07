The Police Command in Delta says it has apprehended a middle-aged man over alleged murder of a member of a vigilante group in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Warri.

Bright said that the suspect, a 25-year-old man, had admitted to the crime.

The police spokesman identified the murder victim as Onajite Okolejo, a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Zone 12, Hausa Quarters, Warri.

Bright said that Okolejo was attacked on April 4.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP Tanko Mammud received a distress call and mobilised patrol team immediately to the scene and rescued the victim to the hospital.

“The victim made a dying declaration at the hospital that one of the suspects that attacked him was one Sahlisu whose surname was unknown.

“Through intelligence gathering and discreet investigation, Mohammed was arrested and has confessed to being among the gang that attacked the victim.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects,” he said.

Bright urged the public to provide useful information that could facilitate the arrest of the remaining suspects.

