The Katsina State Police Command has neutralised three suspected bandits and recovered 330 stolen animals.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

“Today, April 19, 2021, at about 04:00hrs, based on credible intelligence, DPO Kankara led a team of policemen to Mararabar-Gurbi, a notorious cattle route used by bandits.

“The bandits were armed with sophisticated weapons, passing with rustled domestic animals.

“Fortunately, the hoodlums, on sighting the police, engaged them in a gun duel, as a result of which, three bandits were neutralized, while others fled into the forest with gunshot wounds,” he said.