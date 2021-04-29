By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has paraded three suspected gunmen who abducted a doctor and a nurse on the Abeokuta-Imeko road.

The suspects, Babuga Abubakar, Umaru Usman, and Mohammed Bello, were paraded alongside other suspected criminals who also committed crimes ranging from robbery, cultism, kidnapping amongst others.

The suspects abducted their victims at Olubo Village along Abeokuta-Imeko road on the 7th of April, 2021.

Ajogun, while parading the suspects at the Command’s Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital, said the suspects also confessed to a series of kidnap cases in Ayetoro, Olorunda, and Imeko areas of the state.

He said the trio admitted to the kidnap of the two Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU ) students in Ayetoro on the 14th of March, 2021.

ALSO READ: Police confirm abduction of student in Plateau The Police boss disclosed that Babuga Abubakar was the informant to the syndicate and several other kidnap gangs in the area, adding that he supplied information on victims to the gang for ease of operation.

Ajogun said, “the criminals admitted to the kidnap of the two OOU students in Ayetoro on the 14th of March, 2021, a female doctor and a nurse at Olubo Village along Abeokuta-Imeko road on the 7th of April, 2021.

“Babuga Abubakar is the informant to this syndicate and several other kidnap gangs. He supplies information on victims to the gang for ease of operation. On the kidnap of the two female students, Babuga explained that the students were not the actual targets, but a woman who is wholesale recharge card dealer in the area”.

“Recently the Command was confronted with a rising wave of kidnapping perpetrated by armed hoodlums operating from the vast forests which the State is blessed with.

READ ALSO: Baba Ijesha: Outrage as police source says no case of defilement, to release him from custody “With the matching order of the Inspector-General of Police and the usual support and encouragement from the State government under the able leadership of Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, we went after these daredevils, in the course of which we made some successes by way of arrests of some of the perpetrators and others who are also involved in heinous crimes”.

“On the 7th of April, 2021, the syndicate kidnapped of one Mrs. Yemi Ojedapo at Olodo village, who painfully, they had to kill because she recognized them”.

He also stated that it was Muhammed Bello who invited his gang members for the kidnap of Mrs Yemi Ojedapo and masterminded.

