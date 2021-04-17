Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command, on Friday, rescued three kidnapped victims who were abducted by gunmen at Onipe Village, along Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan road on Monday.

It would be recalled that the women, identified as Mrs Okeowo, Mrs. Abosede Adebayo, and Mrs Bola Ogunrinde., were abducted by gunmen around the Onipe community of Oyo State on Monday, April 12

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the rescue of the abductees in a statement issued on Friday and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the rescue was made possible as a result of pressure and intelligence from the Police along with effective utilization of local hunters and vigilantes under the supervision of the Police.

The police PPRO, in the statement, said:

“They combed the suspected location in search of the abductees before recording the breakthrough.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby using this medium to appeal to the good people of the state not to relent in sharing credible and timely information with the Police for effective discharge of its duties.”

According to Osifeso, the Oyo state commissioner of police, Ngozi Onadeko, has vowed to continue to uphold the mandate of protection of lives and properties.

