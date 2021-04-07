Operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command have rescued three women suspected to have been trafficked from Plateau State.

This development was confirmed to newsmen in Dutse by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Zubairu Aminuddeen.

He said the victims, Blessing Lawrence, aged 20, Kindness Ezra, 21 and Christiana Samuel, 21, were residents of Rayfield, Mai-Adiko in Plateau State.

He said the victims were rescued by the police on March 26 in Babura town in Babura Local Government Area of the state.

“On March 26, 2021, at about 8:58 am, the police in Babura rescued one Blessing Lawrence, aged 20, Kindness Ezra, aged 21, and Christiana Samuel, aged 21, all of Rayfield, Mai-Adiko in the state.

“They were rescued from one Shuaibu, now at large, who was trying to smuggle them abroad through Niger Republic from Kano State. The said Shuaibu, on sighting the police, abandoned them in the bush and ran away to an unknown location.

“The three victims were lured to Kano State from Jos, Plateau State, by one Chika who had promised to take them to Tunisia for greener pasture,” he said.

The PPRO said the victims had been transferred to the National Agency for Prohibition Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Kano State.

According to him, efforts are on to locate and arrest the two fleeing suspects

Like this: Like Loading...