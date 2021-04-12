



By Evelyn Usman

A Police Sergeant, Eze Aiwansoba, attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, Lagos who shot his girlfriend, Joy Ndubueze, October last year, at Salvation road, in Opebi area of Ikeja, has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

The duo were reportedly in a relationship until the lady decided to quit over physical abuse by the policeman. However, the police Sergeant accused her of cheating on him.

A verbal confrontation ensued between the duo at the bus stop that fateful night and the policeman fired a shot at Ndubueze in the face, causing other frightened commuters to scamper in different directions.

On noticing the magnitude of his deed, the policeman fled the scene, abandoning dying Ndubueze to her fate. Fortunately, she survived at the hospital where she was rushed to.

During an investigation on his whereabouts, the Sergeant was discovered to be off duty and not issued a police rifle or arms as at the time of the incident. He later underwent an Orderly Room Trial after he was fished out at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Yaba, where he was found culpable.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that “ The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for the orderly room trial of the suspect where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal. The approval for his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated 2nd February 2021.

“After his dismissal, Ex-Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution via letter numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311 dated 3rd February 2021.

“The State CID had written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice which was eventually replied. It noted that the sergeant should be charged to court for attempted Murder contrary to Sec 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Ex-sergeant was charged to Magistrate Court, Yaba, on February 9, 2021, with attempted murder of Joy Ndubueze; and the case is still on.

