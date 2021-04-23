Governor Hope Uzodinma has taken a swipe at unnamed politicians, accusing them of sponsoring banditry to run down President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Uzodinman made the allegation after having a closed-door meeting with the President at the State House in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While addressing reporters, the governor condemned the recent attacks by armed bandits on communities, especially in the northern part of the country.

Uzodinma dared security agencies to urgently reveal the names of bandits’ sponsors, also urging Nigerians to show necessary support.

The governor further condemned the call for secession, stressing that criminals particularly in Imo were a combination of individuals within and outside the state.

“What people are doing is to sponsor crisis to the extent that those funding banditry are politicians and I challenge and call on the security agencies to make their names available to the press because what they want to do is to distract a government that is focused,” the governor said.

The present administration, according to Uzodinma, has been fulfilling its promises of providing infrastructure, jobs, and social interventions, among others to the people.

“This country is blessed by God. From 2015 to date, I thought what the problem would be people saying there is no job creation, that people are not feeding, that salaries are not being paid, that infrastructure is going down, that social intervention are not approved by the government, but these things are available.

“A pass mark for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. A situation where you will leave the ethical way of playing politics to sponsor banditry to bring down a government, we should rise up and condemn it – all of us,” Uzodinma said.

Like this: Like Loading...