Polytechnics across Nigeria have shut down as members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), on Tuesday, embarked on nationwide strike action.

The union embarked on the strike following the failure of the government to address the sorry state of polytechnics and monotechnics, as well as, the expiration of the ultimatum issued in March 2020.

Announcing the commencement of the strike at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, said academic activities had been shut shown in all polytechnics and like institutions nationwide with effect from 12am April 6.

According to him, the ASUP’s demands were communicated to the ministries of education, labour and others as well as to state governors but nothing was done about them.

According to Ezeibe, the lecturers’ grievances include non-implementation of the 2014 NEEDS Report and non-release of revitalization fund to the sector despite assurances since 2017.

The ASUP chairman said, “Our grievances also include the non-reconstitution of governing councils in federal polytechnics and many state-owned institutions leading to the disruption of governance and administrative processes in the institutions since May 2020.

“This has also undermined the renegotiation of the union’s 2010 agreement with the government which was unilaterally suspended by the government for over two years now.”

