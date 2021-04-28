Suspected assassins have murdered a hotelier, Kehinde Ibidunni, and his wife, Elizabeth, in a brutal attack at Atan – Ota in Ado – Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the 63-year-old man and his wife, 54, were reportedly shot dead by the gunmen who broke into their residence at Atan – Ota in the early hours of Tuesday and gunned down the couple in quick succession.

The assassins were said to have stormed the residence at No 15 Tella Ojo Crescent, Atan – Ota, around 3 am, forcing their way into the house through a grille.

The noise caught the attention of a little girl living with the couple.

The little girl immediately rushed to inform the hotelier of the development in his room, but when the man showed up to inquire about the “strange visitors,” he was reportedly shot in the heart and he died on the spot.

Daily Trust reports that the assailants later gained entrance into the building, caught up with the wife, beat her up, and shot her dead.

The son of the couple, Olayinka, said it was a case of ‘assassination’, adding that his parents were murdered barely a month after they attended his wedding in Abuja.

“They (couple) stayed alone in the house. They have a little girl staying with them in the house for support. At about 3 am on April 27, the girl heard some people trying to gain access into the house through the burglary proof. She immediately stood up, went to my dad’s room, and called him that some people were trying to gain entrance.

“When my dad showed up to ask about the people, they shot him in the heart straight up. So, he died instantly. After they killed him, they gained access to the house. They went into the room, they met my mum, they beat her, they stabbed her and finally, they shot her. They killed the two of them and after that, they scattered the whole house, they took the little money they could lay their hands on and they left,” Olayinka told Daily Trust.

The deceaseds’ son said the police took the corpses to the morgue and were still working to gather evidence.

“The police were around all through, they were even the ones who took the corpse to the morgue. They told us that they have not laid their hands on any concrete evidence, but they are still trying to interview some people. We were even at the station as of yesterday (Tuesday),” Olayinka added.

Arrangements have been concluded to bury the couple on Friday.

