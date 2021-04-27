Pornhub CEO Feras Antoon’s £11m mansion has gone up in flames in a suspected arson attack.

The mansion was under construction and recently put up for sale boasting eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and plans for multiple elevators in Montreal in Quebec, Canada.

Police found the 1.4-acre property ablaze after receiving reports of two people spotted trespassing there at 11.30 pm on Sunday, April 25.

Neighbors were evacuated as more than 80 firefighters tackled the flames in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighborhood, DailyStar reports.

No one was hurt but the fire caused “major” damage to the mansion before it was under control by 2.30 am.

Police spokesman Julien Lévesque said: “Police officers who arrived on site were able to see that the fire began inside the residence.

“Earlier this morning our arson squad from Montreal police took charge of the investigation. They were onsite this morning to analyse all the scene, meet some witnesses to try to understand what was the cause and the circumstances of the beginning of this fire.”

Feras, who is the CEO of Mindgeek Canadian operations the company that owns Pornhub, said in a statement: “Over the weekend, a fire occurred at my residence.

“The residence was under construction. I am grateful that my family and I and our neighbours are safe. Out of respect for the ongoing police investigation, I will not be commenting further.”

Like this: Like Loading...