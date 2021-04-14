Pornhub, the popular adult website, has picked the University of Ibadan (UI) as its African headquarters.

The company was responding to a post by a Twitter user seeking an inquiry into which Nigerian institution has the highest visitors to the website.

On Monday, 13 April, Twitter had named Ghana as its first-ever headquarters in Africa a development that has continued to ignite heated reactions.

Amid the dust trailing Twitter’s announcement, a user on the platform had inquired to know which institution can be described as Pornhub’s headquarters in Africa.

He had mentioned the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

The user had claimed without evidence that though he knew Nigerian account for the majority of those visiting the adult website, the company should state which of the aforementioned institutions had the highest number of visitors.

“How far @Pornhub, when Una go do headquarters for Africa. We know it’s Nigeria but I’m not sure if it’s besides LAUTECH, UNILORIN or UNILAG. Reply abeg,” the user wrote in a mixture of English and Pidgin.

In a swift reply to the post, the adult website listed UI, using a logo of the institution in the comment section.

The revelation has since left tongues wagging with many Nigerians sharing their views on the matter.

The development also comes a few weeks after a study had accused porn sites of promoting sexually violent videos to first-timers. Pornhub, however, dismissed the study in its transparency report.

