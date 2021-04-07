Breaking News

Poverty, centralised policing fuelling insecurity in Nigeria, says Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday said Nigeria would overcome the ongoing security challenges if it decentralizes the current centralised policing. While acknowledging the intervention of community policing, the governor noted that the intervention was inadequate as it is still being controlled from the centre. He added that the constitutional provision that assigned the […]

