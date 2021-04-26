Janet Osamudiamen

The Head of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ahmed Ghali, has called on the leadership of Al-Fatih-Ul-Quareeb Islamic Society of Nigeria to always preach against corruption in religious engagements.

He gave the charge on Sunday, April 25, 2021 during the group’s annual Ramadan lecture held at the Ikeja Local Government Secretariat, Lagos.

Ghali, who expressed his delight for the opportunity to address the group, emphasized the need for good parenting , in order to ensure a corrupt- free society.

He said: “You are role models in the society. So, the responsibility of the EFCC to rid the country of corruption can be likened to the responsibility that the almighty Allah has enjoined you all to do, among which is ensuring that the Muslim faithful do not involve in criminal activities.

“You must continue to show exemplary leadership, while also admonishing your members to do what is right and forbid what is wrong. Whenever we see anything that goes against the public interest, we should either condemn it in writing or we talk about it.”

Quoting from the Quran, the Islamic head further urged the leadership of the group to instill the fear of God in their members , adding that “Whoever supports evil is not doing what is right in the sight of Allah.”

The Lagos Zonal Head also used the occasion to appeal to the members of the group to embrace the whistle-blowing policy of the Federal Government, saying “for the ongoing war against corruption to be successful, all hands must be on deck.“

In his remarks, the group’s Secretary, Kameel Adewale, thanked the EFCC for the recognition accorded the group and also assured the Commission of continuous support in the fight against economic and financial crimes.