Breaking News

Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League plans

By
0
premier-league-clubs-withdraw-from-european-super-league-plans
Views: Visits 7

Plans for a European Super League (ESL) collapsed on Tuesday as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham joined Manchester City in withdrawing from controversial proposals that provoked a furious backlash. Chelsea are reportedly set to follow leaving just six sides: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus still involved in the […]

The post Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League plans appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

1st reported Taiwan arms sales under Biden admin come early, ‘further strain situation’

Previous article

#KroenkeOut: Fans want Dangote to take over Arsenal after Super League ‘mistake’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News