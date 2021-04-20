Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham joined Manchester City in withdrawing from proposals for a European Super League (ESL) on Tuesday as the controversial plan collapsed amid a furious backlash. Chelsea are reportedly set to follow leaving just six sides: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus still involved in the […]

