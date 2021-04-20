Breaking News

Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League plans

By
0
premier-league-clubs-withdraw-from-european-super-league-plans
Views: Visits 7

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham joined Manchester City in withdrawing from proposals for a European Super League (ESL) on Tuesday as the controversial plan collapsed amid a furious backlash. Chelsea are reportedly set to follow leaving just six sides: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus still involved in the […]

The post Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League plans appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Chelsea back in top four, but Super League drama overshadows Brighton draw

Previous article

Son of late Chadian President, Idriss Deby arrests father’s ADC, executes army generals

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News