Breaking News

President Buhari now re-energised – APC

By
0
president-buhari-now-re-energised-–-apc
Views: Visits 5

President Buhari now re-energised – APC

APC now its own biggest opposition, PGF DG raises alarm

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is now re-energised and recommitted to executing the party’s lofty developmental objectives after his medical trip abroad.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC),  disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja while welcoming the president back to the country.

READ ALSOIllegal arms-bearing, threat to Nigeria’s existence — Irabor

He said the party was highly elated at the return of President Buhari.

“Mr  president is undoubtedly re-energised and recommitted to executing the lofty developmental objectives of the APC-led administration,” he said.

He prayed for Buhari’s continued good health and wisdom to pilot the nation’s affairs and to achieve the APC-led government “Next Level’’ agenda to uplift Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

 

The post President Buhari now re-energised – APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

Illegal arms-bearing, threat to Nigeria’s existence — Irabor

Previous article

IPOB’s allegation against DSS, childish – Security Operative

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News