President Muhammadu Buhari By Ayo Onikoyi President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of the following Chief Executive Officers for another term of four years.

They are Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr Folorunso Coker, Director-General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

READ ALSO: YBR to manage USAID youth empowerment campaign The President also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer /Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

Alhaji Ahmed was until his appointment, Director of Culture in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Bauchi State.

