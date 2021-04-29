Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed the entire board of directors of the country’s medical supplies agency that has been hit by a series of scandals.

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority’s ( Kemsa ) latest scandal involved supplying 24,000 doses of HIV drugs that had been phased out.

Kenya stopped using Nevirapine in 2019 after patients suffered serious side effects.

The agency is also part of the reason why more than 200,000 doses of anti-retroviral drugs are stuck in a warehouse in the coastal city of Mombasa, four months after being donated by the US.

Kenya’s health minister, Mutahi Kagwe, told the Senate’s health committee earlier this week that USAID had released the drug consignment that had been stuck in port. Patients are expected to receive them during the week.

Bernard Baridi, chief executive officer of Blast, a network of young people living with the disease, said the drugs would last for just a month. He said the delay in distributing the drugs, in addition to supply constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic, meant that many people living with HIV were getting a week’s supply instead of three months. Many of those who depend on the drugs travel long distances to obtain them and may find it difficult to find transport every week, and if they fail to take them they will develop resistance, Baridi said.

Last year, Kemsa was also implicated in the alleged misuse of millions of dollars meant for buying Covid-19 supplies.

It is hoped this overhaul will help the agency regain public trust. The new board will be in office for three years.

