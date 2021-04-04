President Vladimir Putin has been named Russia’s sexiest man alive.

A survey of 2,000 Russian men and women found that Putin is the most good looking man in the country.

According to a poll by the Superjob.ru job board published Friday, 2 April, 18% of men and 17% of women surveyed named President Vladimir Putin as Russia’s most handsome man.

The 68-year-old bachelor is the only individual to receive double digits in the open-ended questionnaire. Nineteen per cent of men named themselves as Russia’s most handsome man, while 18% of women said there are no handsome men in Russia.

“Russians still call Vladimir Putin the most attractive famous man in the country,” Superjob.ru declared, despite the 1% dip in his rating from last year.

“Neither actors nor athletes or other politicians can compete with him today,” it said.

The Russian leader was named ahead of actors Dmitry Nagiyev, Danila Kozlovsky, and Konstantin Khabensky, with only 2-3% of respondents finding them the most attractive.

The results were published days after legislators passed a law allowing President Putin to stay in power as president until 2036 when he turns 83.

The survey was carried out by interviewing 1,000 men and 1,000 women in more than 300 cities across Russia between March 22 and March 31.

Putin has been pictured shirtless, sometimes fishing, or riding on horseback while on holiday in the past.

In 2018, he said was not embarrassed about the shirtless photos because he saw ‘no need to hide behind the bushes’ while on vacation.

