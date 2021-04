Descendants of the Itsekiri nation from across the country, yesterday, gathered at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri people, to herald the unveiling of the Olu designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, 37.

The post Prince Emiko emerges new Olu of Warri designate appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...