Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce First Netflix Series “Heart Of Invictus”

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle have announced their first Netflix series “Heart Of Invictus”, a docu-series that reveals “the human stories and resilient spirit behind the Invictus Games.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday, April 6, announced they have teamed up with Oscar-winning filmmakers Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natesegara to create Archewell’s […]

