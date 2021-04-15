Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ‘regrets’ over the unfortunate timing of their interview with Oprah Winfrey but insist they had no control over when it was aired.

Their explosive interview aired while Prince Philip was in the hospital and Harry’s grandfather has since passed away.

But while Meghan and Harry regret the timing of the interview, it is something they felt they had to do, a source close to the pair told Heat Magazine.

Harry had not seen the Duke of Edinburgh in over a year following his decision to quit the royal family and his life in the UK.

But he did have a close bond with the 99-year-old and spoke highly of him in the tell-all discussion with the US presenter.

And now a source close to Meghan and Harry has told how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “wish things could have been different”.

The source revealed that the couple hoped their relationship with Charles, William and Kate will be better “one day”.

They said: “They needed to have their say, and they couldn’t see any other way to do it.

“Harry and Meghan’s love and respect for Prince Philip and the Queen was never in doubt.”

Harry had often spoken about his closeness to his grandfather and Philip has been described as another “father figure” to Harry.

The source continued by saying that Harry was “upset” that Philip never got to know Archie and won’t meet his great-granddaughter.

However, he was glad that he had been able to keep in contact and previously revealed to James Corden that they would chat over Zoom calls.

Harry told the actor-turned-presenter: “We’ve Zoomed them a few times.

“They’ve seen Archie running around.”

He has also praised his grandfather for how supportive he was of the Queen.

Harry made the journey back to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral without Meghan who had been advised by doctors not to travel.

A friend of the former Suits star says she is “ready to forgive” the royal family after Prince Philip’s death and “wants to put their differences aside”.

