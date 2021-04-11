The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, will be held on April 17, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, announcing a stripped-back ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions, and a return for exiled royal Prince Harry but not his wife, Meghan.

Long-established plans for his funeral have had to be redrawn and scaled-down because of Covid-19 restrictions, but Buckingham Palace said they remained very much in line with Philip’s wishes.

Philip, known as the Duke of Edinburgh and at his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, died on Friday at Windsor Castle aged 99.

He will be given a ceremonial royal funeral, not a state funeral, with no public processions, held entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle and limited to 30 mourners.

“The occasion will still celebrate and recognise the Duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the queen, the UK and the Commonwealth,” a palace spokesman said.

The funeral will be held at the castle’s St George’s Chapel and will be preceded by a minute’s silence across the country.

Exact details of who will attending were not released, but among those present will be Prince Harry, whose explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside wife Meghan last month plunged the royal family into its greatest crisis in decades. Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, will not attend on doctor’s advice, the palace said.

During the interview, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their unborn child’s skin might be.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, also bemoaned his family’s reaction to the couple’s decision to step back from official duties and move to Los Angeles.

“The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend,” the palace spokesman said. “The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the Duke will be attending.”

Buckingham Palace stressed the service would be held in line with government coronavirus guidelines, meaning members of the royal family including the queen would be expected to wear a mask.

The death of the duke, the longest serving royal consort in British history, is a profound loss for the Queen, who once described her loyal husband as her “strength and stay” throughout her long reign.

Hundreds of flowers that had been laid outside the Queen’s official residence in central London on Friday have been moved to Windsor, apparently to discourage further gathering.

An online book of condolences on the royal family’s official website has been put in place rather than conventional public tributes.

