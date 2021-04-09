Leaders of Britain’s devolved nations have paid tribute to Prince Philip, who has died, aged 99.

The British prime minister has paid tribute to Prince Philip, saying Britain will “give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom” to his “extraordinary life and work.”

“It was with great sadness that a short time ago I received word from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99,” Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.”

“It is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.

“Because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and, in recent years, great-grandfather.

“We mourn today with Her Majesty The Queen and we offer our condolences to her and to all her family.”

Ireland’s prime minister says he is “saddened” to hear of Prince Philip’s death.

“Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Micheal Martin tweeted on Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time.”

Mark Drakeford, the first minister for Wales, said he was “incredibly sad” to hear of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

“He served the crown with selfless devotion and will be sorely missed by the people of Wales and the many organisations he supported,” Drakeford tweeted.

Arlene Foster, first minister of Northern Ireland, said she felt a “deep sadness,” which she knew would be shared in the region and in countries across the globe.

“He had a profound and positive impact on thousands of our young people, who found their purpose, passion and place in the world through [his youth award programme] the Duke of Edinburgh Award,” she said.

The deputy first minister of the region, Michelle O’Neill, tweeted: “I wish to extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and her family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip.”

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has expressed his condolences about the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday, aged 99.

“Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others,” Khan wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to her majesty the queen and the entire royal family at this sad time,” he added.

“As mayor, I know I can say on behalf of all Londoners that we will forever be grateful for the contribution his royal highness made to our city and our country.

“This includes his charitable work and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which has helped so many young people reach their potential.”

