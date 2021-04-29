Popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, aka Princess, actress Iyabo Ojo, and other celebrities have protested against the alleged plan to release actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha from police custody.

The protest which held at the Panti Police Station on Thursday came after a senior officer at the Lagos State Police Command had told The PUNCH that a directive had been given for the release of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, from custody.

The publication said the source told them that due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, courts had temporarily stopped sitting and the suspect could not be detained indefinitely without trial.

According to the source, an investigation into the recent allegation against Omiyinka revealed that he did not defile the victim, adding that when she was questioned, the victim confirmed the same.

The actress who spoke in a video said, “We are here at Panti, and he still here. They are not bailing Baba Ijesha. We are here and we have sorted it out.”

Princess was also captured crying but was comforted by colleagues and family members.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu has refuted reports that the Command plans to release Baba Ijesha from custody.

He assured that the suspect was still being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

According to Odumosu, the allegation against Omiyinka was sexual/ indecent assault which is bailable and not defilement.

The CP said:

“You don’t do trial on the pages of newspapers. There are two issues in Baba Ijesha’ case. One is the allegation that he defiled a girl seven years ago. The girl is now 14 years old. At that time no complaint or report was made to the police.

“Last week, a video went viral where he was arrested for having a sexual assault. What is meant by indecent assault? When a man touches a woman where he is not supposed to without her authority or consent.

“Baba Ijesha admitted that he sexually assaulted the girl. The case of defilement that happened seven years ago is still under thorough investigation and will require some scientific work.

“Sexual assault is a bailable offense. It is not like rape. No allegation of rape was made against him. Throughout yesterday, they were all with me, including the girl that was assaulted and Baba Ijesha’ himself. I listened to them, one after the other.

“We have compiled the case file and we have sent it to the office of DPP and the office of the Attorney General of Lagos State for legal advice.

“Once that comes out, action will be taken based on legal advice. Till then, Baba Ijesha’ is still in our custody. The case is bailable but we have not considered him for bail.”

