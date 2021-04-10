By Juliet Ebirim

Popular actress and Instagram sensation, Princess Shyngle have filed for divorce from her husband barely a few months after they tied the knot. The curvy beauty accused her husband Gibou Bala Gaye of domestic violence.

Taking to her Instagram stories and instalive, Shyngle explained that she decided to share the new development on social media because her ex-husband put her in a bad light when he went public.

Her words: “I have already written your divorce letter, everything signed and sealed. I have sent everything to the Gambia. I have been begging and pleading for the past eight weeks, let’s go our separate ways peacefully.

I don’t want any drama, I don’t want anything out there, I just want us to go our separate ways peacefully, but No you have been bittered and spiteful. You go on Instagram live mentioning my name saying I left you in our apartment and went to New York.”

“Why will you do that? Why did you make it look like I’m some kind of whore or b*tch that would just leave her matrimonial home? Why didn’t you tell people the truth, why did you not say what you did, since you want to go out there and tell the world why don’t you tell them the truth?…”

Recall that the Gambian-born actress left fans pleasantly surprised on January 30, when she took to social media to announce she had gotten married to her boyfriend, Bala Gaye.

The curvy film star in an Instagram post shared videos of intimate moments with her beau, as well as her proposal video.

Shyngle stated that they have been friends for ten years and that she feels blessed to be married to the man if her dreams.

Her post reads;

“I just married my best friend My crush since 8th grade even though you didn’t use to look my way back then. The only man I ever hit on numerous times but I had no luck instead you choose to be my friend for over 10 years, little did either of us knew we were gonna end up together . Our real and genuine friendship brought us together and made our relationship and bond stronger than ever . I’m still taking it all in and I know all this would not have been possible without Allah I’m blessed to be married to my childhood crush, my forever crush, my best friend, gossip partner and love of my life .. Mrs Bala-Gaye 4life I’m officially a wife” she wrote.

The film star was once engaged to Frederic Badji, her Senegalese boyfriend, but the relationship apparently hit the rocks. In April 2020, Shyngle had revealed that Frederic was arrested by police authorities and how she had been struggling to pay her bills since his arrest.

