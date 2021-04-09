Two officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Bauchi have sustained injuries, after a riot at the facility.



Abubakar Adam, NCS spokesperson in Bauchi state said the riot followed an attempt by some inmates to break out of prison.

Five of the inmates were also said to have been injured in the process.

According to him, the police command in the state sent reinforcement to manage the situation.

He noted that the attempt was triggered by the incident in Imo, where gunmen had attacked the prison and freed over 1,000 inmates.

He, however, maintained that none of the inmates escaped.

“There was a riot, not sporadic gunshots traced by inmates. It was the inmates that instigated the riots, maybe wanting to break the prison and get out,” he said.

“It was as a result of what happened in Imo state where some gunmen broke the prison and got away with some inmates from there. We have some conspires from the south and they are serving their sentences here.

“Hearing what happened down south, they wanted to experience the same thing here in Bauchi. We thank God the issue has been quenched.”

As of Thursday, 78 of those who escaped from Imo prison were said to have been found.

Meanwhile, the NCS has released names and photos of those still at large.