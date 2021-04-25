Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has described Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as a dynamic, talented visionary leader with a constructive mind of ensuring transformation.

Obasanjo made the remark on Sunday in Sokoto when he laid the foundation for the construction of N3.4 billion nine-span Flyover Bridge in Sokoto metropolis.

The former president said he was amazed by the giant strides recorded by Gov. Tambuwal administration in the areas of infrastructure development and uplifting the lives of citizens.

“ In spite of the present situation with simultaneous and non performing economy, security challenges and effect of COVID-19 pandemic, Tambuwal is still making things go on and good, even with the low state IGR.

“I still insist that he is a performing governor not only in the state but within the northwest especially in handling issues of insecurity.

“He is wonderfully doing well even among his colleagues and for his party.

“ I pray God gives him strength, wisdom and ability to do more,’’ Obasanjo said.

He also described Tambuwal as a politician whose love for humanity goes beyond his immediate state.

According to him, the governor is playing great role among Governors in the North West region, especially in restoring security.

“ I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be able to accept the governor’s invitation to see at first hand the works he is doing.

“ Within the last 24 hours in the metropolis, I have witnessed the construction of flyovers bridges and I have the opportunity of laying the foundation for one of the flyovers.

“A simple summary of assessments indicated that Gov. Tambuwal’s achievements have outspoken his integrity and people will agree with me that Tambuwal is dynamic and transformational,’’ Obasanjo added.(NAN)

