That shooting has sparked violent protests as the city awaits the outcome of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of the death of George Floyd.

The clip shows the officer jumping out of his squad car and chasing the Latino boy on foot down a dark alley as another suspect disappears from view.

The policeman shouts: “Police! Stop! Stop right now! Hands! Hands! Show me your hands!”

The boy turns and raises his hands. The officer shouts “Drop it” and fires his weapon 19 seconds after exiting his squad car.

Separate CCTV footage appears to show the teenager throwing something through a gap in the fence as the officer runs up to him. Bodycam video shows officers shining a light on a handgun behind the wooden fence after the shooting.

The policeman calls for an ambulance while urging the fallen boy to “stay awake”. Other officers arrive at the scene in the Little Village neighbourhood on the city’s west side and CPR is performed.

According to prosecutors, the teenager was with a 21-year-old man, Ruben Roman, who had just fired a gun at a passing car. The gunfire drew police to the area, resulting in the deadly confrontation.

Mr Roman appeared in court on Saturday charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and child endangerment, according to local media reports.