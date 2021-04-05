Former Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Assembly matters, Abdulrahman Kawu-Sumaila has described the recent attack on the personality of the president in London, United Kingdom as unfortunate and barbaric.

Kawu-Sumaila, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Kano.

According to him, the attack is not only on the personality of the president, but an attempt to diminish the image of the country by “some bad elements in the name of politics.”

Kawu-Sumaila explained that it was wrong to attack the president with such abusive words.

“The verbal attack was far away from politics. It is rather a sign of intolerance.

“And this has clearly shown that the woman and her accomplices were only dancing to the tune of some high profile personalities who are desperate in tarnishing not only the good image of President Buhari, but Nigeria as a country.

“I want to make it categorically clear that their ill-motive action was against the culture and norms of African people.

“And I believe neither Islam nor Christianity will support this kind of barbaric action where people will come out openly abusing their president in the name of politics. This is unfortunate.”

He, however, assured that those behind the unfortunate incident would soon be exposed.

Kawu-Sumaila appealed to chieftains of the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to condemn the attack, which was a serious embarrassment to all Nigerians regardless of party affiliation.

He also urged both APC and PDP stakeholders to do everything possible within the ambit of the law, to prevent future occurrence of such unfortunate incident.

According to him, all those occupying positions in the APC-led government should also strive to protect the integrity of the president and the nation as a whole.

“All concerned APC members should put their heads together and address this issue.

“We should not let this issue go unchecked, otherwise, some other groups can do worse than this and it will not help matters at all”.

The post Protest by group in UK, attempt to diminish Nigeria’s image – APC Chieftain appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...