Following the abduction of an unconfirmed number of students from the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Benue State, on Sunday night, a protest rocked the state on Tuesday.

The protesting students were said to have blocked the Agan Tollgate, at North Bank Makurdi.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the school authorities confirmed the development in a statement.

According to some students of the school, their colleagues were abducted at gunpoint. The abducted students were said to be from the department of electrical electronics and the department of science education.

The development has since generated outrage online and even got a reaction from Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr. Atiku decried the alleged complacency of the Nigerian government in its handling of bandits and kidnappers.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the former vice president, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, said the kidnapping of students must not be allowed to become our new normal.

Atiku also renewed his earlier call for a state of emergency to be declared in the education sector and for 24 hour armed guards to be posted at all schools in the affected states.

He tweeted:

“It is time for us as a nation to face the reality that we have an emergency on our hands. A catastrophe that must be decisively dealt with before it snowballs into an existential crisis.

“We must stop treating these acts of criminality with kid gloves. Enough is enough! There must be the safety of lives and property in our citadels of learning.

“Without it, there would be a loss of confidence in the sector, which will result in low enrolment rates in a country that is already the world headquarters for out-of-school children.

“This is all the more reason why I have maintained in the past that impunity must give way to punitive measures. When criminals profit from their criminality, crime will increase.

“The only response from all governments in Nigeria to acts of abduction, kidnapping, and unlawful detention of persons ought to be to bring the full weight of the law on the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

“Once these criminals have clarity on what awaits them should they toe such evils paths, then their audacity to commit evil will be weakened, and gradually, this ugly chapter in our national life will become a thing of the past.”

