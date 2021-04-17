By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Management of Nigeria Port Authority, NPA, had resumed full operations at the AP Moller Terminal, APMT, Apapa, Lagos Port Complex, and Electroni-Call- Up system, tagged: “Eto.”

The resumption of operations followed resolution of the dispute between APMT and the Maritime Workers Union, MWUN.

Recall that MWUN had on Wednesday, shutdown the premises of largest container terminal in Africa, APMT, over alleged racism and breach of agreement reached with the union.

The management of APMT had recently, engaged in a running battle over the replacement of Nigerians with foreign workers.

In a statement by Managing Director, MD, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, on Saturday, at about 12 30 pm, and made available to Vanguard, stated, “NPA Is delighted to announce the resumption of activities at the AP Moller Terminal at the Lagos Port Complex.

“This followed the resolution of the dispute between APMT and the Maritime Workers Union.

“Issuance of Eto tickets have thereafter resumed and operations are going on seamlessly.

“Management thanks all stakeholders for their support and patience as we work towards perfecting operations with the electronic call up.”

Sequel to shutting down of APMT complex by MWUN, Both parties had penultimate weekend, entered into discussions in an attempt to resolve the issue, but failed to reach agreement after the management of APMT, was alleged to have refused to give a time frame when some of the foreigners would leave.

It was gathered that the management had claimed the foreigners were brought in to train Nigerians.

President General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju who confirmed the shut down of the terminal to Vanguard, among others said “The workers have shutdown the terminal because of the anti-labour practices going on at APMT.

“It depends on APMT, let them go and reposition themselves and follow due process in line with the National Joint Industrial Negotiating Council, NJIC agreement that we signed with them. It is by law.

“They are taking advantage of Nigerians and bringing in foreigners to take over our jobs. Now the workers have taken their fate or destiny in their hands that they won’t allow this to happen.

“The jobs that Nigerians can do, APMT is bringing in Egyptians, Ghanaians, among others to come and head departments that Nigerians have been heading. The white man heading the terminal has no regard for Nigerians.

“He is in our father’s land and yet he would be calling us all sort of names. This is totally unacceptable . It is too bad.

“They don’t like us, yet they are making a lot of money in Nigeria, and taking the money back to develop their own country at the expense of Nigerians.”

Adeyanju, therefore, urged the Nigerian Immigration Service to investigate and look into the foreigners engaged by APMT to take jobs belonging to Nigerians, adding.

“Immigration should check what their work permit says, you cannot just come into this country as an expatriate, you must have your work permit.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Protest: NPA resumes e-Call-Up system, operations, as MWUN, APMT settle rift appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...